Golden hits performed live, cakes and a toast to Her Majesty - all on the way at a Sunderland retirement complex

The celebrations at the Herriot Gardens Retirement Living development on Gray Road will be truly “fit for a Queen”.

To help mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, homeowners at Herriot Gardens will welcome friends and families to the development on Wednesday, June 1 from 12pm to 3pm.

There will be a range of traditionally British sandwiches and cakes, as well as a toast to Her Majesty the Queen.

Entertainment will be provided with live music from Paula Maise the ‘Vintage Vocalist’ performing a mix of golden hits from throughout the years in the development’s communal lounge.

Fiona Brooks, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone Northern, said: “The Queen’s Jubilee is truly a momentous occasion, and so we thought it was only fitting that we put on a special celebration so our homeowners, and the local community, can join in the celebrations.

“Some of our homeowners remember the Queen’s Coronation all those 70 years ago, so our event will be an opportunity for them to get together, share their stories and remember times gone by.

"We’d like to encourage anyone interested in attending to come to our development and help us celebrate the Queen and our British history – everyone is welcome.”

Getting ready for the Platinum Jubilee party.

McCarthy Stone, which develops and manages retirement communities, is hosting over 450 Jubilee events at its UK developments.

Anyone interested in booking a place at the Jubilee event should call 0800 201 4811 or visit https://www.mccarthystone.co.uk/herriot-gardens.