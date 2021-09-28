Blooms and produce galore in this look back at horticultural shows through the years. See if you can spot someone you know.
Giant onions, mammoth leeks and assorted floral scenes from Sunderland's flower and vegetable shows in past years

They’re colourful, spectacular and a tradition that has lasted for decades in Sunderland and County Durham.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 11:37 am

We are talking about flower and vegetable shows and there have been so many great ones in the area.

The great news is, Sunderland Echo photographers preserved memories of them on camera and we can share them with you once more.

So whether you were showing flowers in the Seaburn Centre or admiring the award-winning blooms in Houghton, we have it all.

Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. A feast for all ages

Admiring the onions at Houghton Feast Horticultural Show in 2003. Do you recognise the people in the picture?

Photo: KB

2. Excellent work in 2005

Makala and Chantelle Sleightholme admire a prize-winning onion at the 2005 Sunderland Horticultural Show.

Photo: KB

3. Back to 2011 in Seaburn

Checking the winners in the flower classes at Seaburn Horticultural Show in 2011.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

4. The finishing touches

Pam Jameson puts the finishing touches to the display stand of Sunderland Floral Art Club at Sunderland Horticultural Show in 2010.

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

