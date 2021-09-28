Giant onions, mammoth leeks and assorted floral scenes from Sunderland's flower and vegetable shows in past years

We are talking about flower and vegetable shows and there have been so many great ones in the area.

The great news is, Sunderland Echo photographers preserved memories of them on camera and we can share them with you once more.

So whether you were showing flowers in the Seaburn Centre or admiring the award-winning blooms in Houghton, we have it all.

Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. A feast for all ages Admiring the onions at Houghton Feast Horticultural Show in 2003. Do you recognise the people in the picture? Photo: KB Photo Sales

2. Excellent work in 2005 Makala and Chantelle Sleightholme admire a prize-winning onion at the 2005 Sunderland Horticultural Show. Photo: KB Photo Sales

3. Back to 2011 in Seaburn Checking the winners in the flower classes at Seaburn Horticultural Show in 2011. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

4. The finishing touches Pam Jameson puts the finishing touches to the display stand of Sunderland Floral Art Club at Sunderland Horticultural Show in 2010. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn Photo Sales