9 photos of Wearside and County Durham people who were in the news in 2002 - but who do you recognise?

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:53 pm

Whether they were sprucing up their neighbourhood on the Ford Estate, meeting royalty in Seaham, or doing a sponsored run on the seafront with a 35 kilo pack on their back, we have it all.

The question is, was there someone you know in one of these photos? Take a look.

1. That's some achievement!

A 9 mile run carrying a 35 kilo pack was the challenge facing this runner in 2002. Here are Ray Irwin, Sean Corcoran and Ronald Garner with Deano Franciosy.

Photo: SE

2. A master musician

Trombone player Ray Chester, from Roker, who won the Most Outstanding Musician award in the BBC Big Band Competition in 2002.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. Waiting to see the Queen

These schoolchildren waited patiently as Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Sunderland Railway Station to officially open a new link Metro link. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Peter Berry Sunderland Echo

4. Champions of the coastline

Sunderland's lifeguards who won awards in 2002. Recognise them?

Photo: PB

