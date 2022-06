Durham Miners Gala is back on Saturday, July 9, and it promises to be a colourful occasion just as in previous years.

Huge crowds are expected, possibly up to 200,000 people, as the first Gala is held since the pandemic.

More than 150 years of tradition will be continued, including these scenes of dancing and singing in the streets.

Why not get into the spirit of the occasion with a look back at these scenes of the Big Meeting in years gone by?

1. A whale of a time in 1977 Fun in the sun at the Gala in 1977.

2. Heralding the Gala Who do you recognise in this 1979 photo?

3. Stepping out at the County There's nothing like a good dance at the Gala. Were you there in 2014?

4. Brolly good fun in 1971 Billy Wood and Tom Hobkirk of Dawdon were pictured having fun at the 1971 Big Meeting.