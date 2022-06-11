Go Skateboarding Day arrives on June 21 and it’s a chance to raise awareness of an activity which is loved all over the world.
We are getting into the spirit with these skateboard scenes closer to home. So if you were pictured at a Silksworth fun day in 2005, or having a great time at the King George V fields in 2003, you could be in our archive collection.
Take a look back in time.
1. Memories from Washington
Washington's Princess Anne Park was the venue for an annual tournament for skateboarders and BMX lovers in 2013.
Photo: Picture by David Allan
2. A grand opening in 2003
Who remembers the opening of the new skateboard park at the King George V fields in 2003?
Photo: TC
3. Happy times in Houghton
Houghton skateboard lovers welcomed this new addition in 2008.
Photo: PB
4. Action from 2007
The UK freestyle team put on a demonstration of skateboarding skills in Sunderland in 2007. Did you see it?
Photo: JC