Eight retro pizza scenes from Sunderland's past as we mark National Pizza Day

We have a great menu of photos from Richard Avenue Primary School pupils trying out their pizza making skills to free pizzas during Clap for Carers. We have Thornhill School pupils sampling the products at the Italian Farmhouse.
And we have photos of lots of people cooking up a treat.
So what are you waiting for. Tuck in and enjoy the memories.
1. Learning more in 2017
Pupils from Thornhill School tuck into their pizzas at the Roker Hotel's Italian Farmhouse. Who can tell us more about this photo from 5 years ago?
Photo: se
2. npse-04-02-22-retropizza-NEPupload
Ali Jaghoori and assistants Michelle Williams (left) and Lorraine Carney from Pizzarama in Hylton Road with their fruit pizza in 1997. Remember this?
Photo: se
3. Learning new skills in 2008
Children from Richard Avenue Primary School were learning how to make pizza on a trip to Dominos in Pallion in 2008.
Photo: se
4. Junior chefs in 2013
Children from the New Beginnings Nursery, Southwick, on their visit to make pizzas at The Italian Kitchen 9 years ago. Recognise anyone?
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry