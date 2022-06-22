Eight pictures showing life in Sunderland 1998 - from the Artful Dodger to a giant pile driver

4. Oliver in Monkwearmouth

Pupils from Grange Park Primary School, were pictured getting ready for their production of Oliver. Pictured are Carra Dennis as the Artful Dodger, centre. Fagin was played by Sarah Ogelby, watched by Kate Dixon as Widow Corney, Sean Dunn as Mr Bumble, Katie Sanderson as Nancy and Shareen Mitchell as Bet.

Photo: se