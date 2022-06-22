Loading...
How many of these 1998 scenes do you remember?
Eight pictures showing life in Sunderland 1998 - from the Artful Dodger to a giant pile driver

Lookalike dogs, the Artful Dodger and a giant pile driver were all in the 1998 headlines in the Sunderland Echo.

And you can find out why by joining us on a journey back in time in 8 wonderful Wearside photos.

Here is a taste of life in Sunderland and County Durham from the late 1990s and it also includes a new arrival, a school chemistry club and the best of brass.

Intrigued? Read on and find out more.

1. Double dog trouble

These look-a-like dogs made the news in 1998 in Sunderland and they are pictured with Michaela and her mother, Elizabeth Dent.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Time for science

These Pennywell School pupils were members of the in-house science club, which was also part of the national Salters' Chemistry Club in 1998. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. A big day for Bryn

Council leader Bryn Sidaway was about to take the controls of a giant pile driver to dig the first hole for start of the work on the city's new transport system.

Photo: se

4. Oliver in Monkwearmouth

Pupils from Grange Park Primary School, were pictured getting ready for their production of Oliver. Pictured are Carra Dennis as the Artful Dodger, centre. Fagin was played by Sarah Ogelby, watched by Kate Dixon as Widow Corney, Sean Dunn as Mr Bumble, Katie Sanderson as Nancy and Shareen Mitchell as Bet.

Photo: se

