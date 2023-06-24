Eight pictures from night outs in Sunderland in 2012 as we wind back the clock more than a decade
We are getting all dressed up for another Sunderland night out retro style.
By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Nov 2020, 07:00 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 18:22 BST
And we are turning the clock back to 2012 to do it.
Ah yes, the days of Next To Me, Beneath Your Beautiful, Call Me Maybe and Troublemaker all in the charts.
Ashley and Pudsey won Britain’s Got Talent and Sweden won Eurovision.
But back home, you were partying in style and here is the proof. Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.
Page 1 of 3