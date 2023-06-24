News you can trust since 1873
We hope these night out photos bring back happy memories.

Eight pictures from night outs in Sunderland in 2012 as we wind back the clock more than a decade

We are getting all dressed up for another Sunderland night out retro style.
By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Nov 2020, 07:00 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 18:22 BST

And we are turning the clock back to 2012 to do it.

Ah yes, the days of Next To Me, Beneath Your Beautiful, Call Me Maybe and Troublemaker all in the charts.

Ashley and Pudsey won Britain’s Got Talent and Sweden won Eurovision.

But back home, you were partying in style and here is the proof. Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Can you spot someone you know in this photo?

1. Memories from 2012

Can you spot someone you know in this photo? Photo: other 3rd party

Friends out for a Sunderland night out.

2. Are you in the picture?

Friends out for a Sunderland night out. Photo: other 3rd party

Who do you recognise in this photo?

3. A smile for the camera

Who do you recognise in this photo? Photo: other 3rd party

In the picture with friends.

4. Are you pictured?

In the picture with friends. Photo: other 3rd party

