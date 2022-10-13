Eight pictures from Careers Day scenes in Sunderland - the day you had a go at midwifery, car mechanics and policing
It was the day you stepped on that first rung of the career ladder – while you were still at school in Sunderland.
We are talking about careers day, the day when you had a go at being a police officer, a midwife or a construction worker.
Have a look at these Careers Day scenes from the past at schools including Thornhill, Fulwell Juniors, Southmoor, Castleview, and New Silksworth.
Some of these scenes go back to 2003 and 2004, but more importantly, what do you remember of them?
Was it the first step of a fabulous career for you? Have a look and tell us more.
