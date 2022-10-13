News you can trust since 1873
Catch a glimpse of these career day scenes. Which one brings back the most memories for you?
Eight pictures from Careers Day scenes in Sunderland - the day you had a go at midwifery, car mechanics and policing

It was the day you stepped on that first rung of the career ladder – while you were still at school in Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
39 minutes ago
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 3:18pm

We are talking about careers day, the day when you had a go at being a police officer, a midwife or a construction worker.

Have a look at these Careers Day scenes from the past at schools including Thornhill, Fulwell Juniors, Southmoor, Castleview, and New Silksworth.

Some of these scenes go back to 2003 and 2004, but more importantly, what do you remember of them?

Was it the first step of a fabulous career for you? Have a look and tell us more.

1. Castle View School

Pupils from Castle View School learned about the construction industry on this challenge day in 2003. They had to work out how to get an egg on to the ground without breaking it.

2. New Silksworth Academy

Careers day at New Silksworth Academy where a midwifery class was in progress when this 2018 photo was taken.

3. Southmoor School

A career lesson from the Royal Navy at Southmoor School in 1993. Pictured front are Joanne Parkin, 14, with pilot Iain Banks; and Suzanne Fisher, 15, and Claire Wood, 14 with mechanics Ian Willey and Adrian Parsons.

4. Fulwell Junior School

Under the bonnet at Fulwell Junior School during careers week in 2016.

