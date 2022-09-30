Eight photos from the South Shields Sixties nightclub scene as we pay tribute to Stan Henry and the Latino

And as we continue our tribute to Stan Henry – who passed away recently aged 92 – and the Bailey Organisation which he ran, here are 8 more photos from those memorable days.

They come to us courtesy of Julia Northam whose father Freddie Mudditt recorded so many great images of the Latino and the people who made it such a success.

Take a look, see how many memories these pictures bring back for you and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. npgz-30-09-22-retrobailey-NEPupload The building of the Latino in the 1960s. Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos) Photo Sales

2. In Ocean Road The Latino float in Ocean Road in the late 1960s. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos) Photo Sales

3. A grand opening Opening night of the Latino in 1966 with Mr & Mrs John Smith, Mrs Hogg, Stan's nana, and Stan and Avril Henry in the picture. Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos) Photo Sales

4. On stage The Les Bailey dancing girls on stage at the Latino. Photos: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). Photo: Freddie Mudditt (Fietscher Fotos). Photo Sales