Faces on the dance floor but how many do you recognise? Photo: Wayne Groves.
Eight more photos from a 1999 night out at Chambers in Sunderland

Ah the memories! Here’s another reminder of a top night out in Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Sunday, 22nd May 2022, 5:03 pm

We are going back to late 1998 and early 1999 with 8 more photos of people having a great time in Chambers nightclub.

They come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves, a DJ at the time, and we hope you can spot someone you know.

Are you pictured? Join us on a journey back to the Chambers dance floor.

1. Nights to remember

We hope these pictures bring back great memories. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

2. Recognise anyone?

Dancing the night away. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

3. Time for a photo

A 1999 memory. Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

4. Musical memories

Are you enjoying the Chambers memories? Photo: Wayne Groves.

Photo: Wayne Groves

