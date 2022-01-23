Eight memories from Sunderland's Hudson Road Primary School - from skipping to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

If you went to Hudson Road Primary School in the past you might well do.

The Sunderland Echo photographers got both of these events on camera as well as plenty more reminders from the school over the years.

Question is, can you spot someone you know in these 8 archive photos?

Take a look as we head back into the past.

1. A gem of a memory The replica Crown Jewels on display in the Bridges Shopping Centre, Sunderland. Centre Director Andy Bradley was pictured pointing out some of the jewels to pupils from Hudson Road Primary School in 2012. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

2. In the saddle in 2008 Teacher Kris Heskitt got support from his pupils as he practised for a sponsored cycle ride to Paris 14 years ago. Photo: TY Photo Sales

3. Meeting a star in 2008 Students got to meet a well-known car - and the stars of the stage show that it starred in - when they went to the Empire Theatre 14 years ago. Photo: TY Photo Sales

4. In fine voice in 2012 Children from Hudson Road Primary School sing out at a service in St Ignatius Church a decade ago. Photo: Tony Colling Photo Sales