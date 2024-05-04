It's a super selection of Star Wars themed images but is there one which brings back memories for you?It's a super selection of Star Wars themed images but is there one which brings back memories for you?
Eight out-of-this world Sunderland pictures for Star Wars Day

Like it you will! We have 8 photos from the Sunderland Echo archives and they all have a Star Wars theme.

By Chris Cordner
Published 4th May 2022, 12:53 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 16:41 BST

And what better day to share them with you than May 4 which is Star Wars Day.

There are photos from The Bridges shopping centre where a fundraiser with a theme from the film was held in 2014.

We have a reminder of a sci-fi fair at the Seaburn Centre in the same year and the Kingcon Comic Convention at the Stadium of Light, in 2016.

See how many of these photos bring back memories for you.

A charity event with Star Wars characters outside Menkind in The Bridges in 2014. Were you there?

1. All for charity in 2014

A charity event with Star Wars characters outside Menkind in The Bridges in 2014. Were you there? Photo: CORRINA ATKINSO

An Ewok at the SciFair which was held at the Seaburn Centre in 2014.

2. All's fair in Seaburn

An Ewok at the SciFair which was held at the Seaburn Centre in 2014. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Members of the 99th Garrison Star Wars Costuming Group pictured at the Kingcon Comic Convention at the Stadium of Light, in 2016.

3. Lots of great characters in 2016

Members of the 99th Garrison Star Wars Costuming Group pictured at the Kingcon Comic Convention at the Stadium of Light, in 2016. Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

Another scene from the Kingcon Comic Convention 6 years ago.

4. Back to 2016

Another scene from the Kingcon Comic Convention 6 years ago. Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

