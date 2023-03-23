Easter in Sunderland: A trip to Penshaw Bowl and watching the Good Friday Parade - your Sunderland Easter memories
Now that we are into the spring season, Easter weekend will be here before we know it.
However you mark the occasion and whatever it means to you, many of us will have fond memories of this time of year from our younger days. Whether it’s the family traditions you still carry out to this day, the moments you spent out and about in the local community or the treats you associate with the Easter season, it’s a busy time of year in Sunderland and across the North East.
We have taken a trip down memory lane to Wearside’s past – and from the Penshaw Bowl to the Walk of Witness, here are some of the city’s Easter moments.
Join our Wearside Echoes Facebook group to share more memories and stories from Sunderland’s past – we can’t wait to hear from you! And if you’d like to read a handy retro round-up of our nostalgia best bits from Chris Cordner, visit our newsletter page here to sign up for yours. It’s free!