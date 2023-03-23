News you can trust since 1873
Easter in Sunderland: A trip to Penshaw Bowl and watching the Good Friday Parade - your Sunderland Easter memories

Now that we are into the spring season, Easter weekend will be here before we know it.

By Debra Fox
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

However you mark the occasion and whatever it means to you, many of us will have fond memories of this time of year from our younger days. Whether it’s the family traditions you still carry out to this day, the moments you spent out and about in the local community or the treats you associate with the Easter season, it’s a busy time of year in Sunderland and across the North East.

We have taken a trip down memory lane to Wearside’s past – and from the Penshaw Bowl to the Walk of Witness, here are some of the city’s Easter moments.

Join our Wearside Echoes Facebook group to share more memories and stories from Sunderland's past – we can't wait to hear from you!

Keen competitors at the Penshaw Bowl in 1995. It's a grand Easter tradition in Sunderland, so let's dive in to some more seasonal memories from the Echo archive.

1. Let's bowl!

Keen competitors at the Penshaw Bowl in 1995. It's a grand Easter tradition in Sunderland, so let's dive in to some more seasonal memories from the Echo archive. Photo: Sunderland

Back to the 1970s for this fantastic Easter photo. Members of Sunderland Gunners Club show off their Easter bonnets at the Silksworth Row club in 1977.

2. Blooming lovely

Back to the 1970s for this fantastic Easter photo. Members of Sunderland Gunners Club show off their Easter bonnets at the Silksworth Row club in 1977. Photo: Sunderland Echo

A big turn out in Sunderland as members of the community came together in recognition of the Good Friday Parade. This picture dates back to April 1976.

3. Seasonal celebration

A big turn out in Sunderland as members of the community came together in recognition of the Good Friday Parade. This picture dates back to April 1976. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Crowds on Tunstall Hill for the Good Friday Walk of Witness. A tradition for many at Easter time in the city.

4. Time to remember

Crowds on Tunstall Hill for the Good Friday Walk of Witness. A tradition for many at Easter time in the city. Photo: Sunderland Echo

