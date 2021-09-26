And that is exactly what we have here with a series of 9 Sunderland and County Durham face painting photos from times gone by.

There’s a Pennywell Youth Project fete, a Sunderland High School charity day and a Southwick Community Centre event to look back on.

How about the attempt to break face painting records in Fulwell or the fun-filled scene in The Bridges? We have it all in this collection of photos from the Echo archives.

So why not take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Going for a record in Roker Kath O'Leary with some of the 135 faces which were painted in an hour at the Roker McDonald's restaurant in 2003.

2. Fun in The Bridges Lauren Calvert and Caitlin Edmondson were pictured enjoying a face painting session in The Bridges in 2008.

3. Festive face painting at Fulwell Mill A scene from the Christmas workshop at Fulwell Mill in 2008.

4. All for Pudsey in 2008 Pupils at Sunderland High School hoped to raise more than £600 for Children in Need when they held events including face painting in 2008.