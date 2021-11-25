Christmas shopping in Sunderland in the 70s - were these 10 stores among your favourites for festive bargains?

It’s a big week this week with Black Friday on the way and deals galore.

But where would you go to look for that great deal in Sunderland 50 years ago? Would it be Binns, Joplings, Lermans, or Josephs?

How about Joplings, Sgt Pepper’s or perhaps C&A.

We have reminders of them all. Take a look and then get in touch to tell us where you got your best Christmas bargains in Sunderland in years gone by.

1. Christmas at Binns Back to 1979 and the Millfield Salvation Army band were performing at Binns. Was it a favourite of yours for Christmas presents? Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. A lovely time at Lermans Look at the joy on the faces of these children as they look round the toy department at Lermans in 1977. Photo: se

3. Super in Saxons Anne Page listens in to some music from the hi fi equipment on show in the showroom at Saxons in 1975. Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Bargains at Joplings Joplings in John Street was a hit with shoppers in its heyday. Here it is in 1975. Was it a favourite with you? Photo: Sunderland Echo