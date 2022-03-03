It's a great read! 10 retro World Book Day scenes from Sunderland and County Durham's past featuring your loved ones

But was your loved one in the picture as they dressed up for the day of reading fun?
Take a look and remind yourselves of some wonderful scenes.
1. A special day at the library
Spot The Dog was the special guest at South Shields Central Library for this reading session on World Book Day in 2010.
2. Fun in 2015
World Book Day at South Shields Central Library with Fellgate Primary School pupils Katie Avenell and Holly Smith in 2015.
3. Memories from Monkton Infants
Megan Crombie was playing Dorothy when she visited pupils at Monkton Infants School during World Book Day in 2014.
4. Brilliant times at Beach Hill Nursery
A Mad Hatter's tea party looked like great fun at the Beach Hill Nursery in 2009.
