It's a great read! 10 retro World Book Day scenes from Sunderland and County Durham's past featuring your loved ones

But was your loved one in the picture as they dressed up for the day of reading fun?

We have reminders from the Little Learners Day Nursery, Richard Avenue Primary School and Sandhill View Library as well as plenty more.

Take a look and remind yourselves of some wonderful scenes.

1. A special day at the library Spot The Dog was the special guest at South Shields Central Library for this reading session on World Book Day in 2010. Photo: CA Photo Sales

2. Fun in 2015 World Book Day at South Shields Central Library with Fellgate Primary School pupils Katie Avenell and Holly Smith in 2015. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Memories from Monkton Infants Megan Crombie was playing Dorothy when she visited pupils at Monkton Infants School during World Book Day in 2014. Photo: TIM RICHARDSON Photo Sales

4. Brilliant times at Beach Hill Nursery A Mad Hatter's tea party looked like great fun at the Beach Hill Nursery in 2009. Photo: TR Photo Sales