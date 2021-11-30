Reminders of December scenes from Sunderland and County Durham over the years. How many do you remember?
Calendar making and Santa stuck in a chimney! We have it all in these retro Wearside scenes

Wow where did the time go! December is almost here and we’re getting ourselves in a festive mood with a delve into the Sunderland Echo archives.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:59 am

So let’s remind ourselves of the Joplings Christmas breakfast in 1984, carols in Mowbray Park in 1985, and singers entertaining the shoppers, also from 1985.

We have children making calendars at Town End Farm library in 1988 and ambulance staff trying to free Santa from a chimney in 1988!

Remember them? If you need more of a reminder, why not have a browse through our retro collection?

And then get in touch to tell us what you loved most about Sunderland at Christmas in years gone by.

1. Creative at Town End Farm

Making calendars at Town End Farm library in 1988. Pictured are Helen Dodds, Deanna Rogerson, and Lucy Dodds.

2. Hats off to Joplings in 1984

The Joplings Christmas breakfast in December 1984. Do you remember these festive occasions/

3. Entertaining the shoppers

Late night Christmas shopping in Sunderland in December 1985. Can you spot someone you know

4. Promoting the panto in 1986

Some of the young dancers who took part in the Sunderland Empire's panto Humpty Dumpty 35 years ago. Were you in the picture?

