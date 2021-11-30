Calendar making and Santa stuck in a chimney! We have it all in these retro Wearside scenes

So let’s remind ourselves of the Joplings Christmas breakfast in 1984, carols in Mowbray Park in 1985, and singers entertaining the shoppers, also from 1985.

We have children making calendars at Town End Farm library in 1988 and ambulance staff trying to free Santa from a chimney in 1988!

Remember them? If you need more of a reminder, why not have a browse through our retro collection?

And then get in touch to tell us what you loved most about Sunderland at Christmas in years gone by.

1. Creative at Town End Farm Making calendars at Town End Farm library in 1988. Pictured are Helen Dodds, Deanna Rogerson, and Lucy Dodds.

2. Hats off to Joplings in 1984 The Joplings Christmas breakfast in December 1984. Do you remember these festive occasions/

3. Entertaining the shoppers Late night Christmas shopping in Sunderland in December 1985. Can you spot someone you know

4. Promoting the panto in 1986 Some of the young dancers who took part in the Sunderland Empire's panto Humpty Dumpty 35 years ago. Were you in the picture?