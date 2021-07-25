Brilliant Brogans! 9 more retro photos from the Sunderland nightspot you loved so much
We are going socialising ‘retro style’ once more and this time we are doing it in Brogans.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 6:00 am
We have 9 more new photos to share with you from a night out at the Sunderland nightspot in 2011.
Can you believe this was 10 years ago? It really was and look at all these happy people having great fun on their night out.
Question is, do you recognise any of them? Take a look and re-live the memories.
