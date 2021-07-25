Brilliant Brogans! 9 more retro photos from the Sunderland nightspot you loved so much

We have 9 more new photos to share with you from a night out at the Sunderland nightspot in 2011.

Can you believe this was 10 years ago? It really was and look at all these happy people having great fun on their night out.

Question is, do you recognise any of them? Take a look and re-live the memories.

1. A five star line-up Were you pictured with pals at Brogans in 2011? Photo: jpi Buy photo

2. Cheers to the memories How many people do you recognise in this photo? Photo: jpi Buy photo

3. A friends night out What are your memories of nights out in Sunderland in 2011? Photo: jpi Buy photo

4. In the picture in 2011 Share your Brogans memories with us. Did you love to spend time there? Photo: jpi Buy photo