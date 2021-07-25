A great selection of Brogans photos. See if you can spot someone you know.
Brilliant Brogans! 9 more retro photos from the Sunderland nightspot you loved so much

We are going socialising ‘retro style’ once more and this time we are doing it in Brogans.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 6:00 am

We have 9 more new photos to share with you from a night out at the Sunderland nightspot in 2011.

Can you believe this was 10 years ago? It really was and look at all these happy people having great fun on their night out.

Question is, do you recognise any of them? Take a look and re-live the memories.

1. A five star line-up

Were you pictured with pals at Brogans in 2011?

2. Cheers to the memories

How many people do you recognise in this photo?

3. A friends night out

What are your memories of nights out in Sunderland in 2011?

4. In the picture in 2011

Share your Brogans memories with us. Did you love to spend time there?

