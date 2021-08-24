Take a moment for a spot of retail therapy - retro style.
Blandford Street through the years - 11 views of the shopping thoroughfare but how many shops do you remember?

From Len Duns to Freemans and Geordie Jeans to Ethel Austin – it was all to be found on Blandford Street.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 12:16 pm

The bustling Sunderland road has seen many a shop come and go over the years.

We have scenes from as far back as the 1950s but how many of these views of Blandford Street from times gone by do you remember?

And if you spot one of your Blandford Street favourites, get in touch and tell us all about it.

1. A 2018 view

Flower boxes in Blandford Street in 2018.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. A 2014 scene

Coffea Caban in Blandford Street in this view which goes back to 2014.

Photo: Picture by David Allan

3. Back to 2010

The Ethel Austin store pictured at the top of Blandford Street 11 years ago. Did you love to shop there?

Photo: AB

4. A view from 1994

Blandford Street in March 1994 with Geordie Jeans in the picture. Remember it?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

