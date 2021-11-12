A serving of retro photos from McDonald's. Take a look.
A serving of retro photos from McDonald's. Take a look.

Bitesize memories from McDonald's in Sunderland - from face painting to meeting a World Cup hero

The new Christmas menu is on the way at McDonald’s and what a great chance it is to try a few tasty treats from the archives.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 12th November 2021, 12:25 pm

Here are 9 McDonald’s scenes from Sunderland over the years and they include everything from face painting to the day a World Cup hero paid a visit.

We’ve got fundraising and fancy dress walks and plenty more memories to get your teeth into.

So as you get ready to savour the McDonald’s Christmas range this year, try out a menu of Wearside memories.

1. Faces galore in 2003

A mega face painting session was held at the Roker McDonald's restaurant 18 years ago but were you one of the children enjoying a special day?

Photo: PB

2. Come on England!

Staff were flying the flag for England at the outlet at Roker Retail Park in 2006. Remember this?

Photo: TY

3. A tasty reminder from 2004

Meet the winners of a McDonald's Easter egg competition in Sunderland in 2004. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: PB

4. Magnificent from Muriel

Such great service from McDonald's employee 75 year old Muriel Haggerty, pictured at work in Sunderland's High Street West restaurant in 2015.

Photo: Tim Richardson

