How many of these Royal visits do you remember?

Nine memories of The Queen visiting Sunderland as we send our best wishes while she tackles Covid-19

Her Majesty the Queen gets our best wishes today after testing positive for Covid-19.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 21st February 2022, 2:32 pm

She has been a frequent and welcome visitor to Sunderland and County Durham and today, we are looking back on some of those great moments.

Did you get to meet her when she came to Wearside in 1977, 1993, 2002, or 2012? If so, you may be in one of our retro pictures.

Take a look.

1. A special day in the 90s

Meeting the Queen in 1993. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. A warm welcome

The Queen meeting crowds in Mowbray Park after she officially opened the Winter Gardens in 2002.

3. Back to 2009

The Queen arriving at the Stadium of Light Metro station 13 years ago. Were you there?

4. Diamond moments in 2012

Her Majesty The Queen on her visit to Sunderland as part of the Diamond Jubilee tour in 2012.

