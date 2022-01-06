Yes it was 30 years ago but we are hoping these scenes will bring back memories of 1992.
Yes it was 30 years ago but we are hoping these scenes will bring back memories of 1992.

Bentleys, Cup fever and the last days of a pit - who remembers these Wearside scenes from 1992?

What a year it was – and can you believe it was 30 years ago.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 3:10 pm

Sunderland got to the FA Cup Final but we said goodbye to Vane Tempest pit which had provided employment for decades.

You went dancing at Chambers and Bentleys and shopping at Jacky White’s Market and we have recollections of it all.

Take a look and see how many of these scenes you remember.

1. Supporting the lads

Jacky White's Market in April 1992 and there was plenty of support for Sunderland and the team's FA Cup run.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

2. Packing them in at Bentleys

A bustling scene at Bentleys in January 1992. Did you love a night out there?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. End of an era

The last shift at Vane Tempest. Did you work there?

Photo: SE

Photo Sales

4. A toast to 1992

The Coopers Tavern 30 years ago and in the picture were, left to right; Bill Walton, Christopher Orwin and Jim Robson.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Sunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3