Bentleys, Cup fever and the last days of a pit - who remembers these Wearside scenes from 1992?

Sunderland got to the FA Cup Final but we said goodbye to Vane Tempest pit which had provided employment for decades.

You went dancing at Chambers and Bentleys and shopping at Jacky White’s Market and we have recollections of it all.

Take a look and see how many of these scenes you remember.

1. Supporting the lads Jacky White's Market in April 1992 and there was plenty of support for Sunderland and the team's FA Cup run.

2. Packing them in at Bentleys A bustling scene at Bentleys in January 1992. Did you love a night out there?

3. End of an era The last shift at Vane Tempest. Did you work there?

4. A toast to 1992 The Coopers Tavern 30 years ago and in the picture were, left to right; Bill Walton, Christopher Orwin and Jim Robson.