All this happened on Wearside in 1971 - the year this headline-hitting Sunderland cobblers business opened up
They’re calling it a day after 51 years of running a business in Sunderland.
So here is a tribute to John and Jean Hibbert with a look back on what was happening in 1971, the year that they opened up Wear U Well While U Wait cobblers and key cutting, in Borough Road.
John, 74, from Ryhope, bade a fond farewell to his loyal customers for the very last time at the weekend, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
Enjoy your retirement with a look back at all these Sunderland Echo headlines from 51 years ago.
