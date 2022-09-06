News you can trust since 1873
Putting 1971 in the spotlight. How many of these scenes do you remember?
All this happened on Wearside in 1971 - the year this headline-hitting Sunderland cobblers business opened up

They’re calling it a day after 51 years of running a business in Sunderland.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 5:49 pm

So here is a tribute to John and Jean Hibbert with a look back on what was happening in 1971, the year that they opened up Wear U Well While U Wait cobblers and key cutting, in Borough Road.

John, 74, from Ryhope, bade a fond farewell to his loyal customers for the very last time at the weekend, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

Enjoy your retirement with a look back at all these Sunderland Echo headlines from 51 years ago.

1. Grand memories

Joe Matthews at the Grand Hotel in its final days in 1971.

Photo: se

2. Ready for a new system

The day of decimal coins arrived in February 1971. Remember it?

Photo: se

3. A Civic Centre scene

Taking a look at the Civic Centre in 1971.

Photo: se

4. Vital work in the yards

Pictured in the River Wear Commissioners' Dry Dock are the no 3 Gates, which were undergoing repairs in 1971.

Photo: se

