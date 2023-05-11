A majestic look at Durham Cathedral - but from a different perspective

Durham Cathedral is the subject of the monthly illustrated talk and it will be held on Tuesday, May 16.

Get along to the Bethany Hall in the Bede Centre in Ryhope Road, Sunderland, for an intriguing look at the Norman building which was built from 1093.

It was founded to house the shrine of St Cuthbert and its history will be examined with plenty of photos to accompany it.

Fascinating and nostalgic

The talk starts at 7.30pm and will be given by Malcolm Wilkinson.

Society official Philip Curtis said: “Doors open 6.40pm and all are welcome. There is disabled access.

The Queen At Durham Cathedral in March 1967.

“The talk is vividly illustrated and its title is 'Durham Cathedral - A Different Perspective. It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening.”

Admission is £1 for members and £2 for non-members.

A visit from the Queen

To get you in the spirit of the occasion, have a look at these Sunderland Echo photos of the cathedral choir on the roof of the tower in 1936, the Queen paying a visit in 1967 and pictures to show its beauty in the countryside.

Durham Cathedral Choir on the roof of the tower in 1936.

The society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by the people of Sunderland.

To find out more, interested people should visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

You could also get along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

And to apply to become a member, email [email protected]

The beauty of Durham Cathedral.