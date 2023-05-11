News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

A majestic look at Durham Cathedral - but from a different perspective

One thousand years of history goes under the microscope in the latest event held by Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

By Chris Cordner
Published 11th May 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:40 BST

Durham Cathedral is the subject of the monthly illustrated talk and it will be held on Tuesday, May 16.

Get along to the Bethany Hall in the Bede Centre in Ryhope Road, Sunderland, for an intriguing look at the Norman building which was built from 1093.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Read more: Sunderland's 'oldest fan' dies aged 101 after following SAFC for 94 y...
Durham Cathedral and its history will be spotlighted in a talk in Sunderland.Durham Cathedral and its history will be spotlighted in a talk in Sunderland.
Durham Cathedral and its history will be spotlighted in a talk in Sunderland.
Most Popular

It was founded to house the shrine of St Cuthbert and its history will be examined with plenty of photos to accompany it.

Fascinating and nostalgic

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The talk starts at 7.30pm and will be given by Malcolm Wilkinson.

Society official Philip Curtis said: “Doors open 6.40pm and all are welcome. There is disabled access.

The Queen At Durham Cathedral in March 1967.The Queen At Durham Cathedral in March 1967.
The Queen At Durham Cathedral in March 1967.

“The talk is vividly illustrated and its title is 'Durham Cathedral - A Different Perspective. It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Admission is £1 for members and £2 for non-members.

A visit from the Queen

To get you in the spirit of the occasion, have a look at these Sunderland Echo photos of the cathedral choir on the roof of the tower in 1936, the Queen paying a visit in 1967 and pictures to show its beauty in the countryside.

Durham Cathedral Choir on the roof of the tower in 1936.Durham Cathedral Choir on the roof of the tower in 1936.
Durham Cathedral Choir on the roof of the tower in 1936.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by the people of Sunderland.

To find out more, interested people should visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

You could also get along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

And to apply to become a member, email [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The beauty of Durham Cathedral.The beauty of Durham Cathedral.
The beauty of Durham Cathedral.
The splendour of the architecture inside the Cathedral.The splendour of the architecture inside the Cathedral.
The splendour of the architecture inside the Cathedral.
Related topics:Durham CathedralSunderlandQueen