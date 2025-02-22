A fond farewell to 'Mother Hen' Rona

Rona was "mother hen" to the aircrew of a DC-10 of Turkish Airways and she and her crew were stopovers in the hotel I was using as a base while I was on a long training course.

We ate together and went to the hotel disco to dance the night away.

Two weeks later I was looking forward to seeing them all again on their return leg. However this was the year of the petrol restrictions and motorway speed limit. North to south took more than six hours so when I got to the hotel I was ready to crash out.

But why were people standing in groups, some crying?

I saw the other THY crew and one took me aside and told me Rona crew went down in a forest in France. Devastation was not the word.

The reason I am relating this is that my cousin Lee Bambrough (Sunderland Flying Club) was supposed to be on this flight so I spent a lot of time trying to find out if he and his girlfriend Margaret were okay. Fortunately they had managed to get on an earlier flight from CDG.