A day of remembrance at a historic Sunderland centre with songs and services

Displays, videos, a remembrance service, a slide show and crafts for children are all planned at the Donnison School Heritage Centre.

The packed day of activities starts at 11am on Saturday, November 12.

There will be a chance to create a remembrance poppy and place it on the remembrance tree. Visitors can view the Great War Memorial Book and listen to the evocative song The Birds, as well as enjoying a remembrance cafe.

Janette Hilton, project director of Living History North East, pictured in the old Donnison School Building in Church Walk. Janette spearheaded the restoration and re-development of The Donnison School.

There will be a First World War exhibition and another which focuses on the Second World War including artefacts and a tribute to the Home Front.

A video will focus on war veterans from Wearside and there will be a photographic slide show called Hendon Splits.

There will also be a a craft section for children and there will be a remembrance service at 2pm.

The event is being planned by the Sunderland Old Township Heritage Society, alongside 17nineteen and the Donnison School Heritage Centre.

Organisers have described it as a chance to remember the fallen, both civilians and all services, culminating in a Remembrance service at 2pm, led by Father Andrew Collins Jones.

The Donnison Centre is a former Georgian charity school which was first established in 1798 to educate 36 ‘poor girls’ from Sunderland Parish.

It is now a thriving Community Hub of heritage, education and community activities. To find out more about it, visit the Heritage Society’s Facebook page at Donnison School Heritage and Education Centre.

