Loading...
Creative, quirky and just wonderful. Your school fundraising has been so good over the years.
Creative, quirky and just wonderful. Your school fundraising has been so good over the years.

9 ways that Wearside and Durham schools have fundraised - from a conga to pink wigs - as we support Ukraine Day in the UK

Give yourself a pat on the back. Schools across Sunderland and County Durham have proved themselves to be superb at supporting charities over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 18th March 2022, 7:29 am

With schools once again showing their caring side in aid of war-torn Ukraine, we are looking at some of your wonderful fundraising events from years gone by.

Were you pictured doing a charity conga at Plains Farm Primary in 2006 or playing in a band for charity at Southmoor School in 2011?

Were you wearing pink wigs for a worthy cause at Burnside Primary School in 2014 or playing a charity dodgeball game in Durham in 2012?

We have all this and more so take a look and step back in time.

1. Perfect at Plains Farm Primary

A charity conga at Plains Farm Primary School was held for Sport Relief in 2006.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

2. Ready to play in 2011

Young performers, from left; Jonny Wilkinson, Alex Tate and Josh Fothergill, who took part in a charity concert with fellow students of Southmoor School to raise funds for local homeless people. Remember this from 11 years ago?

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

Photo Sales

3. Helping others in Pennywell

Back to 2003 and students from Pennywell School were pictured in rehearsals for a charity show.

Photo: se

Photo Sales

4. Magnificent at Monkwearmouth School

Monkwearmouth School pupils and staff came together to put on a talent show for the Help for Heroes charity in 2011. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Photo Sales
SchoolsDurhamSunderlandCounty DurhamUkraine
Next Page
Page 1 of 3