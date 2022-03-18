With schools once again showing their caring side in aid of war-torn Ukraine, we are looking at some of your wonderful fundraising events from years gone by.

Were you pictured doing a charity conga at Plains Farm Primary in 2006 or playing in a band for charity at Southmoor School in 2011?

Were you wearing pink wigs for a worthy cause at Burnside Primary School in 2014 or playing a charity dodgeball game in Durham in 2012?

We have all this and more so take a look and step back in time.

1. Perfect at Plains Farm Primary A charity conga at Plains Farm Primary School was held for Sport Relief in 2006. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. Ready to play in 2011 Young performers, from left; Jonny Wilkinson, Alex Tate and Josh Fothergill, who took part in a charity concert with fellow students of Southmoor School to raise funds for local homeless people. Remember this from 11 years ago? Photo: Picture by Angela Burn Photo Sales

3. Helping others in Pennywell Back to 2003 and students from Pennywell School were pictured in rehearsals for a charity show. Photo: se Photo Sales

4. Magnificent at Monkwearmouth School Monkwearmouth School pupils and staff came together to put on a talent show for the Help for Heroes charity in 2011. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales