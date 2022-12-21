9 times that Sunderland people tried to break world records - from knitting to eyebrow-plucking

You love a world record bid in Sunderland. After all, you’ve had a go at everything from quoting Wordsworth to hula hooping.
There was the knitting with giant needles event in 2008, the world’s longest bunting bid at St Paul’s School in Ryhope in 2011, and eyebrow plucking in The Bridges in 2012.
As for Wordsworth, pupils from Hylton Red House Primary quoted the poem Daffodils en masse in 2004 and hula hoops were out in force in Herrington Country Park in 2012.
For the record, here are loads more memories.
1. Wandering back to 2004
An impressive 280 pupils at Hylton Red House Primary learned the first four verses of Wordsworth's poem Daffodils when they joined 250,000 others for a bid to break the record for mass poetry reading 18 years ago.
Photo: PB
2. Skills on Seaburn beach
A world record big for the largest martial arts class. It was held on Seaburn beach and Brian Ford, Graham Ford, and Bill Long were among those joining in back in 2009.
Photo: CA
3. World record waxing
Client Sophie Cornwell has an eyebrow wax at Benefit Cosmetics in Debenhams in 2012. She is pictured, with Benefits Business Manager Tara Mason, to promote a world record attempt to pluck as many eyebrows as possible.
Photo: Picture by Angela Burn
4. Fab fitness at East Herrington Primary
Chris Williams and the Glow Fitness group took part in a world record fitness attempt at East Herrington Primary. Who can tell us how it went in 2014?
Photo: Picture by David Allan