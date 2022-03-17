9 St Patrick's Day scenes from Sunderland and County Durham's past - from Irish dancing to a singsong

Schools, shops and pubs have hosted great events and the Sunderland Echo’s photographers have been there to record them.

We found these archive photos from The Bridges where singing and Irish dancing kept crowds entertained. There is a reminder of a 2006 event at the New Beginnings Nursery where children marked the day by painting a rainbow.

And we also have Irish dancing which was performed for diners at the National Glass Centre in 2009.

Take a look and see if these scenes bring back wonderful memories.

1. Fun at the nursery A 2006 scene at the New Beginnings Nursery in Southwick where children made a rainbow out of hand prints to celebrate St Patrick's Day. Photo: se Photo Sales

2. A weekend of fun in 2014 Seamus Whelan was promoting a weekend of St Patrick's Day celebrations at both Platform 5 and Life of Riley 8 years ago. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

3. Memories from the Market Square Irish hip hop dancing in the Market Square went down a treat with these fans on St Patrick's Day in 2009. Photo: TY Photo Sales

4. A flavour of Ireland in 2009 Irish dancers performed in the Glass Centre restaurant to mark St Patrick's Day in 2009. Did you get to see them? Photo: TY Photo Sales