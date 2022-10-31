News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
It's a feast of Halloween memories. Enjoy.
It's a feast of Halloween memories. Enjoy.

9 spellbinding Sunderland Halloween scenes from the past - are you ready to cast your minds back?

We’ve got a thriller of a journey back in time for you.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago

It’s Halloween and we could not let the day go by without a look at some spookily terrific scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.

We have got reflections from 2006, 2013, 2015 and more.

It all spells out a great set of memories.

1. Hauntingly Hylton Castle

These Scouts spent the day at Hylton Castle for Halloween in 1992. Does this bring back scary memories for you?

Photo: se

Photo Sales

2. Language day with a twist

It's fun on French language day with a Halloween twist at Grangetown Primary School in 2006. Recognise anyone?

Photo: CA

Photo Sales

3. Creative in 2015

Sisters, Rosa and Maggie Napier carved these fantastic pumpkins at the National Glass Centre 7 years ago.

Photo: Picture by Corrina Atkinson.

Photo Sales

4. Horror show

Members of the Kathleen Davis Stage School in their Halloween Show at the Empire Theatre in 2013. Pictured left to right are Ainsley Fannon, Joshua Campbell and Ellie Strong.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Sunderland Echo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3