Walking in a retro Wearside winter wonderland. Join us.
9 seasonally retro scenes to show the beauty in Sunderland and County Durham

Now that’s what we call a winter wonderland.

By Chris Cordner
3 minutes ago

We are walking back in time to 9 festive Wearside scenes which would grace any calendar.

Each of them was taken by an Echo photographer and, as Christmas approaches fast, we dug them out of the archives to show Sunderland and County Durham at its seasonal best.

Let’s be proud of our neighbourhoods. And let’s enjoy this step back through the years to enjoy some timeless beauty from Roker, Barnes Park, Seaburn, Penshaw and more.

1. Seasonal in Seaburn

A winter view of a sunrise from Seaburn promenade 10 years ago.

Photo: Picture by David Allan

2. Winter at the Winter Gardens

Just spectacular. Here's a scene from 2004.

Photo: MM

3. Winter sun splendour

A Winter sunset on a country lane near Penshaw in 2004.

Photo: DA

4. Snow near the stadium

Loving the 2004 reminder near the Stadium of Light.

Photo: MM

SunderlandCounty DurhamSeaburn