Did you meet Kelly Holmes, fly the flag at Bernard Gilpin School, try a throwing event at Richard Avenue or get dressed as Bradley Wiggins at Seaburn Dene Primary? We have all this and more.
9 retro scenes from Sunderland in tribute to the Olympics - from Farringdon to Richard Avenue and Mill Hill to Seaburn Dene

Are you ready for another round of sporting drama? Why not get into the Tokyo spirit with a look back at how Sundeland and County Durham has embraced the Olympics over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:31 am

We’ve got a Bradley Wiggins day at Seaburn Dene School and a history lesson at Richard Avenue Primary School.

We’ve got Dame Kelly Holmes visiting Farringdon and Olympic swimmer Nick Gillingham in Houghton.

We are racing back in time with 9 great sporting scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. A brilliant tribute to Sir Bradley

Bradley Wiggins day at Seaburn Dene Primary School got plenty of support in 2013. Pupils dressed as the Olympic medal winning cyclist as part of a Big Pedal competition. Does this bring back great memories?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

2. Saying hello at Farringdon

Dame Kelly Holmes, who won double gold at the 2004 Olympics, paid a visit to Farringdon School and Sports College in 2007. Were you pictured chatting to her?

Photo: PB

3. Time for a run in 2012

Sunderland students paying tribute to the Olympics with a run along the sea front at Seaburn and onto Roker Pier in 2012. Did you take part?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

4. A history lesson for these Richard Avenue pupils

Pupils from Richard Avenue Primary School visited Monkwearmouth Museum in 2012 to learn about the origins of the Olympic Games in Greece. Pictured with some of the Greek artefacts are Tashmid Ahmed, Motammim Ahmed and Emily Bainbridge.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

