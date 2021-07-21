9 retro scenes from Sunderland in tribute to the Olympics - from Farringdon to Richard Avenue and Mill Hill to Seaburn Dene
Are you ready for another round of sporting drama? Why not get into the Tokyo spirit with a look back at how Sundeland and County Durham has embraced the Olympics over the years.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 11:31 am
We’ve got a Bradley Wiggins day at Seaburn Dene School and a history lesson at Richard Avenue Primary School.
We’ve got Dame Kelly Holmes visiting Farringdon and Olympic swimmer Nick Gillingham in Houghton.
We are racing back in time with 9 great sporting scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.
Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.
