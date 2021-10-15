9 retro photos which show what a talented lot you Sunderland writers are - but are you pictured?

And Sunderland certainly has its fair share of talented writers if these archive photos from across Wearside and County Durham are anything to go by.

We found lots of pictures of people displaying their creative side in this selection of images.

From Carley Hill to Hastings Hill and Castletown, we have writing scenes from the past for you to enjoy as we get ready for the National Day On Writing which will be with us on October 20.

1. Clever at Carley Hill Year 6 pupils at Carley Hill Primary School who helped to write a play in 2004 - and then performed in it. Remember this?

2. Excellent at East Herrington Primary East Herrington Primary school pupils Ellie Davis and Sophie Stott, right, who used their Year 4 literacy lesson on letter writing to write to their MP Bridget Phillipson who delivered her replies personally in 2012.

3. A talented lot at the Empire Young adults from the ATG Foundation group at the Sunderland Empire helped to write a play and were due to be performing it as part of the London 2012 Festival. Were you among them?

4. Tops at Silksworth in 2013 Author Laura Smith with Sam Murray, left, and Thomas Donnison who won top places in the writing competition at Silksworth Infants School. Who remembers this from 8 years ago?