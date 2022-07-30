Loading...
Dave Stewart pictured over the years on Wearside.
Dave Stewart pictured over the years on Wearside.

9 retro photos of Dave Stewart in Sunderland as he announces plans for a 70th birthday hometown gig

Here come the memories again as we look back on Dave Stewart’s past in pictures.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 4:55 am

Dave will be celebrating his 70th birthday in style – with a red hot hometown show, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

And as he gets ready for his big day, here are 9 photos from the Echo archives to trigger some memories.

He surprised shoppers in the Bridges with a live performance in 1990 and was pictured in the same year during a filming session at Marsden Grotto.

He was also pictured as he took a musical masterclass at Sunderland University in 1994, at Seaburn in 2005 and outside the Empire in 2017.

So here’s an early happy birthday Dave! Let’s re-live the memories.

1. Seen in Seaburn

Dave relaxes in Seaburn in this reminder from 17 years ago.

Photo: se

Photo Sales

2. Masterful in 1994

Dave took a musical masterclass at Sunderland University in 1994. In 1993 he received an honorary fellowship at the university.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. Ready to perform

On stage at the Empire Theatre in 2017.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. A superb surprise for shoppers

Wearside rock star Dave Stewart surprised Sunderland shoppers by performing songs from his new album in the town's Market Square in 1990.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Dave StewartSunderlandSunderland EchoSeaburn
Next Page
Page 1 of 3