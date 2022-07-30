9 retro photos of Dave Stewart in Sunderland as he announces plans for a 70th birthday hometown gig

And as he gets ready for his big day, here are 9 photos from the Echo archives to trigger some memories.

He surprised shoppers in the Bridges with a live performance in 1990 and was pictured in the same year during a filming session at Marsden Grotto.

He was also pictured as he took a musical masterclass at Sunderland University in 1994, at Seaburn in 2005 and outside the Empire in 2017.

So here’s an early happy birthday Dave! Let’s re-live the memories.

1. Seen in Seaburn Dave relaxes in Seaburn in this reminder from 17 years ago. Photo: se Photo Sales

2. Masterful in 1994 Dave took a musical masterclass at Sunderland University in 1994. In 1993 he received an honorary fellowship at the university. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. Ready to perform On stage at the Empire Theatre in 2017. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. A superb surprise for shoppers Wearside rock star Dave Stewart surprised Sunderland shoppers by performing songs from his new album in the town's Market Square in 1990. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales