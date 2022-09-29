9 retro photos from Barnes Juniors as the school's future makes 'good news' Echo headlines

So what better time is there to put the school in the news once again. This time, we are looking at some other occasions when pupils made the spotlight.

There is the time that pupils did a 1992 auction but in period costume from 500 years earlier.

Or how about the youngsters who donned onesies and wellies for a sponsored walk in 2014.

We have all this and more but don’t just take our word for it. Get browsing!

1. Going, going, goneth! Pupils travelled back 500 years to take part in an historic auction, thanks to Patrick Wood and James Gibson from the University of Sunderland. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. So artistic in 2005 Who remembers when this mural was unveiled in the dining room in 2005? Photo: DA Photo Sales

3. Lessons from 2008 Natalia Lindsay and Elliott Lonsdale took part in a Chinese activity session 14 years ago. Remember this? Photo: AB Photo Sales

4. Wotta lotta memories from 2007 Some of the stars of the stage show Wotta Lotta Bother 15 years ago. Recognise anyone? Photo: AB Photo Sales