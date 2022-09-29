News you can trust since 1873
9 retro photos from Barnes Juniors as the school's future makes 'good news' Echo headlines

It’s a school in the news and for all the right reasons.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:01 pm

Barnes Junior School made the headlines thanks to plans to futureproof the Grade II-listed building, with changes planned for inside and outside the building.

So what better time is there to put the school in the news once again. This time, we are looking at some other occasions when pupils made the spotlight.

There is the time that pupils did a 1992 auction but in period costume from 500 years earlier.

Or how about the youngsters who donned onesies and wellies for a sponsored walk in 2014.

We have all this and more but don’t just take our word for it. Get browsing!

1. Going, going, goneth!

Pupils travelled back 500 years to take part in an historic auction, thanks to Patrick Wood and James Gibson from the University of Sunderland.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. So artistic in 2005

Who remembers when this mural was unveiled in the dining room in 2005?

Photo: DA

3. Lessons from 2008

Natalia Lindsay and Elliott Lonsdale took part in a Chinese activity session 14 years ago. Remember this?

Photo: AB

4. Wotta lotta memories from 2007

Some of the stars of the stage show Wotta Lotta Bother 15 years ago. Recognise anyone?

Photo: AB

