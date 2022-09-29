9 retro photos from Barnes Juniors as the school's future makes 'good news' Echo headlines
It’s a school in the news and for all the right reasons.
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:00 pm
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:01 pm
Barnes Junior School made the headlines thanks to plans to futureproof the Grade II-listed building, with changes planned for inside and outside the building.
So what better time is there to put the school in the news once again. This time, we are looking at some other occasions when pupils made the spotlight.
There is the time that pupils did a 1992 auction but in period costume from 500 years earlier.
Or how about the youngsters who donned onesies and wellies for a sponsored walk in 2014.
We have all this and more but don’t just take our word for it. Get browsing!
