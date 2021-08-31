Which of these Sunderland and County Durham retro scenes do you remember from 1997?
9 reminders of Wearside life in 1997 - from fans at a new stadium to snakes in an exhibition

It may have been 24 years ago but we are sure these 1997 scenes will bring back great memories.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 11:37 am

Perhaps you recall the production of Guy and Dolls at Thornhill School or the day a python came to Wearside as part of the Snakes Alive event.

Were you pictured at the opening of the Stadium of Light or captured on camera at a new-look Jonny Ringos diner.

We have all this and more in a feature of archive photos from 1997.

1. Smiles for the camera at Quarry View

Here is a scene from Quarry View Infants School on Red Nose Day in 1997 and Grant Wake, front, was dressed as a photographer as he posed for this picture with fellow pupils.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Ready to play in July 1997

Coun George Howe with the street hockey-mad youngsters who were desperate for somewhere to play. Were you among them?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

3. The opening day

The Stadium of Light opening day and here are fans enjoying the occasion.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Snakes Alive in 1997

Snakes Alive was the opening event in the Animal Magic Exhibition at Sunderland Museum and Art Gallery. Pictured with a python is Gemma Forrest of Ford Estate and handler Katherine Roberts, of Wallsend Reptile Society.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

