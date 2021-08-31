9 reminders of Wearside life in 1997 - from fans at a new stadium to snakes in an exhibition

Perhaps you recall the production of Guy and Dolls at Thornhill School or the day a python came to Wearside as part of the Snakes Alive event.
Were you pictured at the opening of the Stadium of Light or captured on camera at a new-look Jonny Ringos diner.
We have all this and more in a feature of archive photos from 1997.
1. Smiles for the camera at Quarry View
Here is a scene from Quarry View Infants School on Red Nose Day in 1997 and Grant Wake, front, was dressed as a photographer as he posed for this picture with fellow pupils.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Ready to play in July 1997
Coun George Howe with the street hockey-mad youngsters who were desperate for somewhere to play. Were you among them?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. The opening day
The Stadium of Light opening day and here are fans enjoying the occasion.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Snakes Alive in 1997
Snakes Alive was the opening event in the Animal Magic Exhibition at Sunderland Museum and Art Gallery. Pictured with a python is Gemma Forrest of Ford Estate and handler Katherine Roberts, of Wallsend Reptile Society.
Photo: Sunderland Echo