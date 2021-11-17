9 reminders of life on Wearside in 1983 - from TV cameras in town to Santa at Littlewoods

We are talking about 1983 and we have 9 reminders from the Sunderland Echo archives of events from that year.

Did you take an antique along to be valued when TV experts came to Crowtree Leisure Centre. Did you get to meet the radio star who opened a new department at Binns store?

Or maybe you were one of the keen ten pin bowlers who took part in a 24-hour marathon?

We have all this and more so step back in time and enjoy the memories.

1. Fab at Ford Community Centre Ford Community Centre's Women's Open Day" in November 1983. Are you pictured? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. Tony takes a deserved break An eight-man team of charity ten pin bowlers were striking a record for Sunderland in 1983. The team were trying to establish a record 24-hour pin-fall if they could keep going until 8pm in the evening. Marathon bowler Tony Pratt takes a break from the action. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. In training at Monkwearmouth College Three of the staff and eight students of Monkwearmouth College were training to run a 600 mile round trip to Stoke Mandeville to raise funds for handicapped students at the college. Were you one of the runners? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. The joy of meeting Santa Santa with children outside Littlewoods in December 1983. Does this bring back wonderful memories? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales