We compiled a selection of pubs and hotels which faced the bulldozers and it was quite a list of places which could bring back memories.

Did you like a visit to the Locarno or enjoyed a night out with friends at the Ford Hotel? We have these and more besides.

It got us thinking of the other venues we have loved. See how many you remember.

1. The Locarno The 2012 demolition of the old Excel Bowling Alley and Locarno in Newcastle Road, Sunderland.

2. The end of the Prospect The Prospect in Durham Road was pictured during its demolition in 2008.

3. End of an era at the Eagle The demolition of the Eagle at Pennywell in 1996.

4. npse-13-01-22-retrodemolition-NEPupload The now demolished Bay Hotel. Does this bring back memories?