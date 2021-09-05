9 photos of Wearside pupils pictured in the classroom at the start of school. Remember these from 2004?

Here are 10 archive photos from children in classroom during some of their first days in primary school in 2004.

Perhaps you know someone in the picture which was taken at Diamond Hall or Whitburn Primary.

Or maybe you can spot a familiar face from St Anne’s RC or South Hylton Primary Schools.

Look out for all these and more and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. Witherwack Primary Who do you recognise in this line-up at Witherwack Primary School in 2004? Photo: JC Photo Sales

2. St Thomas More Primary School Pictured at St Thomas More RC Primary in Belmont in 2004. Photo: JC Photo Sales

3. Town End Farm Primary Lots of faces at Town End Farm Primary School but do you recognise them from 2004. Photo: JC Photo Sales

4. St Anne's RC Primary School Smartly dressed at St Anne's RC School. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: JC Photo Sales