9 photos of Wearside pupils pictured in the classroom at the start of school. Remember these from 2004?

Here are 10 archive photos from children in classroom during some of their first days in primary school in 2004.
Perhaps you know someone in the picture which was taken at Diamond Hall or Whitburn Primary.
Or maybe you can spot a familiar face from St Anne’s RC or South Hylton Primary Schools.
Look out for all these and more and then get in touch with your own memories.
1. Witherwack Primary
Who do you recognise in this line-up at Witherwack Primary School in 2004?
2. St Thomas More Primary School
Pictured at St Thomas More RC Primary in Belmont in 2004.
3. Town End Farm Primary
Lots of faces at Town End Farm Primary School but do you recognise them from 2004.
4. St Anne's RC Primary School
Smartly dressed at St Anne's RC School. Can you spot someone you know?
