9 photos of Sunderland's streets 70 years ago - look how different Borough Road and High Street West looked in 1952

But look how different these well-known Wearside thoroughfares were 70 years ago.

It was the era of trams and a post-war Britain and we have reminders of how the likes of High Street West, Borough Road and Fawcett Street looked.

There’s Coronation Street and Bridge Street too. Why not take a look for yourselves?

1. A community within a community Covent Garden Flats at the junction of Coronation Street and George Street. Photo: se Photo Sales

2. Days of the trams Tram lines were being renewed at the junction of Gladstone Street and Roker Avenue in this photo. Photo: SE Photo Sales

3. A familiar vew A view of Wheatsheaf, Roker Avenue Lighthouse, and Chappell Brothers. Photo: SE Photo Sales

4. A bustling centre Fawcett Street before the introduction of one-way traffic. Photo: SE Photo Sales