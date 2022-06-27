9 photos of Sunderland's streets 70 years ago - look how different Borough Road and High Street West looked in 1952

But look how different these well-known Wearside thoroughfares were 70 years ago.
It was the era of trams and a post-war Britain and we have reminders of how the likes of High Street West, Borough Road and Fawcett Street looked.
There’s Coronation Street and Bridge Street too. Why not take a look for yourselves?
1. A community within a community
Covent Garden Flats at the junction of Coronation Street and George Street.
Photo: se
2. Days of the trams
Tram lines were being renewed at the junction of Gladstone Street and Roker Avenue in this photo.
Photo: SE
3. A familiar vew
A view of Wheatsheaf, Roker Avenue Lighthouse, and Chappell Brothers.
Photo: SE
4. A bustling centre
Fawcett Street before the introduction of one-way traffic.
Photo: SE