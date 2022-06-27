Loading...
How your town looked 70 years ago.
9 photos of Sunderland's streets 70 years ago - look how different Borough Road and High Street West looked in 1952

The Sunderland street names are the same.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 27th June 2022, 12:15 pm
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 12:15 pm

But look how different these well-known Wearside thoroughfares were 70 years ago.

It was the era of trams and a post-war Britain and we have reminders of how the likes of High Street West, Borough Road and Fawcett Street looked.

There’s Coronation Street and Bridge Street too. Why not take a look for yourselves?

1. A community within a community

Covent Garden Flats at the junction of Coronation Street and George Street.

2. Days of the trams

Tram lines were being renewed at the junction of Gladstone Street and Roker Avenue in this photo.

3. A familiar vew

A view of Wheatsheaf, Roker Avenue Lighthouse, and Chappell Brothers.

4. A bustling centre

Fawcett Street before the introduction of one-way traffic.

