9 photos from the 2013 Venerable Bede prom - re-live a wonderful night

They got to enjoy their prom at Ramside Hall, in Durham, and a Sunderland Echo photographer was there to capture the memories.

We want to share them with you once again and we hope they bring back wonderful memories.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. A stylish line-up Enjoying their prom at Ramside Hall. Photo: Picture by David Allan Photo Sales

2. Arriving for their big event Turning up in style for their prom. Photo: Picture by David Allan Photo Sales

3. Memories of their prom Time for a photo. Recognise anyone? Photo: Picture by David Allan Photo Sales

4. Retro at Ramside Plenty of faces to recognise in this 2013 photo. Photo: Picture by David Allan Photo Sales