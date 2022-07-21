Loading...
Looking wonderful for their big day. Recognise anyone?
9 photos from the 2013 Venerable Bede prom - re-live a wonderful night

Nine years have passed since this great night for students of Venerable Bede C of E Academy.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 1:27 pm

They got to enjoy their prom at Ramside Hall, in Durham, and a Sunderland Echo photographer was there to capture the memories.

We want to share them with you once again and we hope they bring back wonderful memories.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. A stylish line-up

Enjoying their prom at Ramside Hall.

Photo: Picture by David Allan

2. Arriving for their big event

Turning up in style for their prom.

Photo: Picture by David Allan

3. Memories of their prom

Time for a photo. Recognise anyone?

Photo: Picture by David Allan

4. Retro at Ramside

Plenty of faces to recognise in this 2013 photo.

Photo: Picture by David Allan

