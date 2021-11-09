There could not be a better time to browse through these chapters in time as we celebrate Children’s Book Week.

Its aim is to inspire youngsters to get involved in the great world of reading.

And to get you in the spirit of the occasion, here is a selection of book scenes from places including Grindon Infants School, Sunderland High School, and the First Steps Kindergarten.

Take a look and see who you recognise in these Sunderland Echo archive photos.

1. First Steps in the book world Children and staff at the First Steps Kindergarten dressed as their favourite book characters for World Book Day in 2010. Photo: KB Photo Sales

2. Time for a story at Hetton Lyons What a great read! Pupils from Hetton Lyons Primary School enjoyed their favourite stories in 2006. Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. Happy times at Sunderland High School Children from Sunderland High School dressed as characters from their favourite stories in 2005. Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Great at Grindon Infants Meet the pupils at Grindon Infants School who made their own books in 2008. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: AB Photo Sales