Lots of smiling faces for you to identify. Take a look through our selection of primary school scenes.
9 more reminders of Wearside children on their first day at school in 2004

From Hastings Hill to Bexhill and Mill Hill to Marsden – we have photos of children on a very special day at school.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 10:53 am

All of these pupils were new starters when they were pictured at primary school in 2004.

It’s a day to remember and we hope we have someone you know in one of our retro pictures.

There are scenes from Hylton Castle, Ryhope, St Cuthbert’s and St Leonards. Take a look and see if there is someone you recognise in one of our photos.

1. Bexhill Primary

A big day at Bexhill Primary School but can you spot someone you know?

Photo: JC

2. St Leonard's Primary

In the picture at St Leonard's Primary School in Silksworth in 2004. Have you spotted a familiar face?

Photo: JC

3. Usworth Grange Primary

An exciting day for these pupils at Usworth Grange Primary School.

Photo: JC

4. St Cuthbert's RC Primary

At school in 2004 but who do you recognise in this photo from St Cuthbert's RC Primary School?

Photo: JC

