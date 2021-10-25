9 I'm A Celebrity contestants who we've seen on Wearside in the past - but which one did you get to meet?

But did you know that there are loads of connections to Wearside among the former contestants of the hit show?

Jimmy Osmond, Sheila Ferguson, Peter Andre, Eric Bristow and more have all appeared in the series and they have all graced Sunderland with their presence over the years.

So have many other I’m A Celebrity famous faces. Take a look at some of them.

1. Phil Tufnell Anneka Rice and Phil Tufnell from the BBC TV show The Flowerpot Gang were pictured in 2012 during a filming break with some of the young carers at the Carers Centre in Thompson Road, Southwick.

2. Peter Andre Peter Andre was pictured in 2019 giving an interview at Sunderland Empire Theatre, where he was starring in Grease. He was third in series 3 of I'm A Celebrity.

3. Alison Hammond ITV's 'This Morning' and Sunderland Empire Aladdin panto star Alison Hammond took time off rehearsals to look at one of the stalls in the Frost Village in Keel Square, in 2015. She was in series 10 of I'm A Celebrity.

4. Eric Bristow Heppies Sports and Social Club in North Hylton Road, Sunderland, welcomed three darts legends 13 years ago, including Eric Bristow. Eric was a star in series 12 of I'm A Celebrity.