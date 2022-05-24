8 reminders of life on Wearside in 1990 - from Green Shield stamps to a royal visit

And if that’s not enough, we have nine other Wearside stories to help jog your memories of life in the area 32 years ago, including a reminder of VIP visitor. Take a look at them all and then get in touch with your own recollections.
l It was ‘out with the old and in with the new’ on the shopping front in 1990, with the news that the Books corner was about to be flattened.
By then, the former Books shop had been replaced by a bargain store, but the latest news meant the bottom end of Vine Place, along with part of Crowtree Terrace, was to be demolished.
l Princess Diana wowed the crowds who turned out in their hundreds when the princess visited St Columba's Southwick. Were you there?
l The Little Sisters of the Poor in Sunderland were hoping to collect 998,400 Green Shield stamps in 1990, so they could replace their Ford Escort. What did you buy with Green Shields stamps.
l Sunderland councillors gave the go-ahead for a controversial £55,000 sculpture for the town’s shopping centre in 1990.
It was part of a £500,000 environmental improvement for Market Square and depicted the history of the borough.
Penshaw Monument, Sunderland harbour, the seafront and the shipbuilding industry were all due to be represented in the vandal-proof work.
l Fundraisers in the Women On The Move group, based at Town End Farm, were hoping to gather in cash for a new central heating system - by plaiting hair at £1 a time.
l 400 children took part in two "recorder days" at Plains Farm Primary School. Schools involved were from East Herrington, Washington, Shiney Row and Rickleton.
l Pupils from Seaburn Dene Primary School were in the headlines when they baked for a children's charity. Who do you recognise in the photo?
l And 1990 was the year when we saw the launch of the Roker Rover bus.
But what are your memories of 1990? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]