8 great days you can celebrate in Sunderland and East Durham - and it includes coffee, burgers and champagne

Cupcake Day, Potato Day, and Burger Day are all approaching.
So are Eat An Extra Dessert Day, Fitness Day and Bookshop Day, not to mention Love Parks Week.
To get you in the spirit, we have 8 Sunderland and East Durham photos to help you celebrate them all. See if you can spot someone you know in these retro scenes.
1. A wizard day at Ottakers
Steve Robinson got dressed up to count down to the launch of the new Harry Potter book at Ottakers in 2005. To celebrate National Bookshop Day , make sure you pencil the date in your diary. It is on October 1.
Photo: MM
2. Enchanting in the park
Sophie and Katie Hart with the Barnes Park Mermaids at the Ships Ahoy family fun day at Barnes Park in 2018. You can show your appreciation of Sunderland's parks during Love Parks Week from July 29.
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Ready for Bacon Lovers Day?
Enjoying a farmhouse breakfast of bacon and eggs at the breakfast club in Broadway Junior School in 2010. Remember this? International Bacon Day arrives on September 3.
Photo: KB
4. Fancy a cuppa?
Stacie Stewart with owner of Esquires Coffee Shop in the Bridges, Sunderland, Doreen Parnaby in 2011. UK Coffee Week arrives from October 17.
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry