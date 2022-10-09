27 celebrities that Wearside people have had conversations with - from a World Cup winner to a stage star

We asked people if they had ever chatted to someone famous and loads of you had.

Royalty, musicians, footballers, actors and a boxer have all had a conversation with people from the Sunderland area.

We put the question to followers of the Sunderland Echo’s specialist nostalgia page on social media.

Some of the celebrities that Wearside people have chatted to.

The Wearside Echoes page is our dedicated page to Sunderland and County Durham’s past and it has more than 7,000 followers.

Let’s have a look at what you said.

Sue Pollard was a big hit with locals. She was on Wearside for panto last year and Jan M Brown said: “She was very nice, taking time out to chat to everyone in the pub and agreed to have photos taken.”

Richard Dunn was a 1970s boxer who challenged Muhammad Ali for the world heavyweight title. He also faced The Greatest in an exhibition match in Washington in 1977 and chatted to Wearside Echoes follower Sellers Davison.

British Champion Richard Dunn taking on Muhammad Ali in Washington.

Sellers has also talked to Windsor Davies, Don Estelle, Mike the barman from Only Fools and Horses, Patsy Kensit, Jim Kerr and Telly Savalas among others.

Echoes follower Ali Hill got talking to Orlando Bloom while in Scotland. Ali said they talked about how their respective holidays had gone.

SAFC fan Owen Newsome had a conversation with Sean Bean about football with the merits of the Black Cats and Sheffield United discussed.

Roni Sturgess was in at Tomasetti’s when The Beatles and Kenny Lynch came in. That was 1963 and Roni said: “I took their order.”

Windsor Davies, back right, was a star that Wearside Echoes follower Sellers Davison chatted to. Here is Windsor in 1982 when he was appearing in panto at the Sunderland Empire.

Mark Quinn described John Hurt as a ‘top bloke’ and said the acting legend asked him and his wife where they were going on holiday.

Catherine Meddes said: “I chatted to Del Shannon. He was starring at Wetherell's when I worked there as a waitress. I was upstairs in the attic staff room clearing the tables after the staff break. He came from behind a screen where he was changing for the show. We chatted a lot about my job and what I enjoyed about it. Also about his tour.”

And Ian Leadbitter said: Prince of Wales, Now King Charles, I told him I was looking for work in social care and considering this as a career. Now a nurse of 20 years. A day to remember at Sunderland Civic Centre.”

Jack Charlton was at Hintons in Fulwell in 1982. Nick Pearson remembers having a chat with him once and described the World Cup winner as a 'class act'.

Thanks to Nick Pearson who talked to ‘Wor Jackie Charlton. He came to watch our game and had a few beers in the dressing room. We talked about the 73 cup final and the 66 World Cup final. Jack was a class act’.

June Page remembers talking to Charlie Watts in London and said they ‘chatted about music’.

June has also talked to Oliver Reed, Bob Monkhouse, Noel Edmonds, The Goodies, and Freddie Starr.

It is filled with photos, conversations and chances for readers to share their own memories.

Sue Pollard at the rehearsal for the Sunderland Empire Theatre panto Snow White last year.