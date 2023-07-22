21 pictures of Sunderland children playing in the Russell Foster leagues in 2010
Was your child a budding young footy hero in 2010?
By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Jul 2019, 06:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 18:08 BST
Here’s 21 photos from nine years ago showing the keen young players who tried their best on the football pitch that year.
What a fantastic advert for football the Russell Foster leagues have been down the years, and continue to be.
Here’s our first taster of times gone by. See if you spot anyone you know.
