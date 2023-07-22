News you can trust since 1873
Here's the Farringdon Detached team in 2010. Recognise them?
Here's the Farringdon Detached team in 2010. Recognise them?

21 pictures of Sunderland children playing in the Russell Foster leagues in 2010

Was your child a budding young footy hero in 2010?
By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Jul 2019, 06:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 18:08 BST

Here’s 21 photos from nine years ago showing the keen young players who tried their best on the football pitch that year.

What a fantastic advert for football the Russell Foster leagues have been down the years, and continue to be.

Here’s our first taster of times gone by. See if you spot anyone you know.

All smiles from the Redby CA under-11 team.

1. Redby CA

All smiles from the Redby CA under-11 team. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

East Durham under-9s and Plains Farm (navy/yellow) get stuck in during this match.

2. Close-up on the action

East Durham under-9s and Plains Farm (navy/yellow) get stuck in during this match. Photo: KB

Barnes Angels under 11's (red/white) get a tackle in against Newton Aycliffe YC.

3. Close-fought encounter

Barnes Angels under 11's (red/white) get a tackle in against Newton Aycliffe YC. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Washington AFC Wildcats line up for their photocall. Recognise anyone?

4. Looking smart

Washington AFC Wildcats line up for their photocall. Recognise anyone? Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

