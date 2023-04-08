News you can trust since 1873
Easter eggs consumer testing Woolworths Fawcett Street April 1995 old ref number 27838Easter eggs consumer testing Woolworths Fawcett Street April 1995 old ref number 27838
Easter eggs consumer testing Woolworths Fawcett Street April 1995 old ref number 27838

19 memories of wonderful Woolworths in Sunderland, including the amazing Easter egg selection

We’re wondering how many of these Woolworths scenes bring back memories.

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th Aug 2019, 16:45 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 10:12 BST

The store was the High Street favourite where you could buy pick n mix as well as the latest LPs and singles.

There was a great toy section and lots more besides in the stores across Wearside and County Durham.

How many of these 19 scenes bring back memories.

Back to 1998 and what could be more symbolic of Woolworths than the pick n' mix section. Which was your favourite sweet?

1. Your favourite sweets

Back to 1998 and what could be more symbolic of Woolworths than the pick n' mix section. Which was your favourite sweet? Photo: SE

Woolworths pictured in Fawcett Street in 2001.

2. Back to 2001

Woolworths pictured in Fawcett Street in 2001. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Did you love an Easter egg from Woolworths. These children did in 1995.

3. Yummy Easter eggs

Did you love an Easter egg from Woolworths. These children did in 1995. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Here's the Pennywell shopping centre in 1959 and Woolworths is one of many shops pictured.

4. Pennywell in 1959

Here's the Pennywell shopping centre in 1959 and Woolworths is one of many shops pictured. Photo: Sunderland Echo

